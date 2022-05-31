Sidhu Moose Wala Was to Tie Knot in November, Mother Was Preparing for Wedding Since Months

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district, was to get married by the end of this year and preparations for the same were already underway.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was travelling in his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday.

Moose Wala, who was to turn 29 on June 17, was going to tie the knot in April, but after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March this year, the wedding was postponed to November, indiatoday.in reported.

According to Moose Wala’s family, he was to get married to Amandeep Kaur, who belongs to Sangreddy village and is a Canadian PR. The report said that the matchmaking took place two years ago.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur had confirmed the news of his marriage, saying that the singer would get married after the assembly election in Punjab and that the wedding preparations had begun.

She was preparing for Sidhu’s marriage since January 2022.

“Just a little more time he will not be a bachelor anymore. We are preparing for his wedding, which will take place this year after the elections," she had said.

