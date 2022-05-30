Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra on Sunday said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang was involved in it. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bathinda Range, Pardeep Yadav constituted the three-member SIT to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder. The team includes SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP (Investigation) Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh.

The DGP said the name of Moose Wala’s manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia. This murder appeared to be in retaliation of Middukhera’s murder, the top police officer said.

He said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident, adding that one of the members of the gang from Canada had taken the responsibility of the murder. One Canada-based Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility of the murder of Moose Wala, the PTI quoted official sources as saying.

Who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, named in the shocking murder of the popular Punjabi singer?

Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, is considered to a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. A court in Punjab’s Faridkot district last year issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Goldy Brar over the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, who was shot at 12 times by two unidentified assailants in Faridkot.

Brar claimed he had killed Sidhu Moose Wala to avenge the death of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera.

Middukhera was very close to Lawrence Bishnoi.

Brar also claimed that Moose Wala was behind the murder of his brother Gurlal Brar and alleged that police did not take any action against Moose Wala. The London-based gangster further alleged that Moose Wala had a hand in the encounter of Ankit Bhadu, adding “Sidhu Moose Wala was working against us", according to an India Today report.

Brar’s alleged role in a double murder case in Gurugram also came to light recently. On March 11, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two sharpshooters belonging to the Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi gang.

Delhi Police had said slain brothers Paramjit and Surjit were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal and they had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar. Jaildar, with support from Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar, carried out the attack to establish supremacy in the illegal liquor business, as per a Hindustan Times report.

