Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Hints at Joining Politics Six Months After Son's Murder

Over six months after the Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s brutal murder, his father Balkour Singh on Sunday hinted at maybe giving politics a shot all in a bid to get “justice for his son".

According to the Hindustan Times, Singh was addressing Moosewala fans at Moosa village in Mansa, the singer’s hometown where he said that he could not possibly become a leader from the death of a son, but if he had to become a leader to get justice for his son, he would not hesitate.

Singh also spoke about the gangster culture and how he would like to protect the ‘sons of Punjab’ from these gangs, per HT. “Sidhu has gone away because some people misled gangsters, but I do not want the sons of other mothers in Punjab to die on the basis of the wrong information given to gangsters," Singh said.

Speaking about the murder probe, Singh alleged that some of the singers who are being questioned by the police were jealous of his son’s success.

Earlier this month, three Punjabi singers-Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh and Dilpreet Dhillon- and music producer Nishan Singh have been summoned in connection with the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Reiterating his allegations against singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh, Singh said, “My son started climbing only through his talent, from which many others, including Babbu Maan, started getting jealous. I am not taking the names without any reason out of personal grudges. I lost my son due to the competition among singers. It all started from a show in Dirba and police also registered an Arms Act case against Sidhu even though he had no link with it," reports HT.

Balkaur Singh had earlier said, “There were people who wanted to be involved in his career decisions, sign deals through them. Sidhu being an independent boy didn’t pay heed to them. Sidhu was unfortunate that he couldn’t identify those fake friends who had him killed."

The parents of Moose Wala had also met Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav last month seeking the arrest of the reported mastermind Goldy Brar.

Balkaur Singh had also suggested that a prize money should be announced to arrest Goldy Brar and if the government was unable to pay then he would be ready to pay from his pocket. Singh had also been suggesting that other singers should also be questioned.

