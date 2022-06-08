'Antim Ardas' for Sidhu Moose Wala Today. A Timeline of Arrests in Gruesome Killing that Shocked Punjab

The last prayers for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, will take place at Baharli Anaj Mandi in Mansa on June 8. Moose Wala’s murder sent shock waves across the state and the music world, as thousands of his supporters turned up at his residence after the news of his death surfaced.

The singer-politician was killed a day after the Punjab government had pulled security cover for over 400 individuals, including his, in a bid to clamp down on VIP culture.

The Punjab Police said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the murder of Moose Wala. They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

A timeline of events since Moose Wala’s murder and details of arrests made in the case:

May 29: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known around the world by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed Sunday evening while driving his car in Mansa. Moose Wala, 28, was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were injured in the attack.

May 30: Punjab state’s top police official VK Bhawra said the initial investigation has revealed the killing to be an inter-gang rivalry. One Canada-based Goldy Brar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had claimed the responsibility of the murder of Moose Wala.

May 31: Punjab police made the first arrest in the case. The arrested person, Manpreet Singh, was accused of providing logistic support to the assailants. As per the police, Manpreet was not among the attackers who had opened indiscriminate fire on Moosewala’s vehicle killing him at the spot.

June 1: The Punjab police decided to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was in the custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in a case related to assault on a public servant, after bringing him to the state in connection the killing.

The police also reconstituted the special investigation team, probing the killing of Moose Wala, under the supervision of head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to expedite investigations into the murder case.

June 2: The singer’s family wrote to the Centre seeking a probe by central agencies into his brutal murder. Meanwhile, the autopsy report revealed that Moose Wala bore 19 bullet injury marks and would have died within 15 minutes of receiving the injury.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a petition of Bishnoi who was seeking appropriate directions for not handing over his custody to the Punjab police in the singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Bishnoi had moved high court on June 1 after withdrawing his plea from the Delhi High Court in which he said he feared he would be killed in a fake encounter by the Punjab police, and sought necessary safeguards.

June 3: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the house of Moose Wala. to express his condolences to the bereaved family. He assured them that his killers would soon be behind bars.

Two suspects were nabbed by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad and their roles in Moose Wala’s killing were being probed.

June 4: Moose Wala’s parents met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport, where Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies.

June 5: The Punjab Police arrested another person in connection with the killing of Moose Wala, taking the number of people held in the case so far to three. Davinder alias Kala was nabbed in the evening from Haryana’s Fatehabad. Two suspects involved in the killing had allegedly stayed with Davinder, police said.

The police also rounded up some people and got several important leads in connection with the murder.

June 6: A man from Haryana’s Sirsa district, Sandeep alias Kenkra, was arrested. The killers had used Kenkra for recce in the crime and police were believed to have zeroed in on him on the basis of a CCTV footage. Eight sharp shooters involved in the case were also identified by the police.

June 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of Moose Wala at their residence and expressed condolences. Gandhi drove straight to the singer’s native village Moosa from the Chandigarh airport in the morning and spent nearly 50 minutes with the family.

“The law and order of the state has completely broken down. Maintaining peace and tranquillity in Punjab is beyond the capability of the AAP government," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi after the visit.

The Punjab Police said it had arrested eight people in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. They have been held on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the singer, said police.

Police also said they have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.

June 8: The final prayers for Moose Wala will take place. As per news reports, an associate of the family urged the youth to attend the prayer meeting wearing turbans. He said that would be a real tribute to the singer who was proud of his heritage.

