Moose Wala's Murder Puts Intel Agencies on Alert, Warn of Gang Wars, Threat to Dignitaries & Arms

Punjab is likely to see increased gang wars, with rival gangs expected to create problems in neighbouring states like Delhi and Haryana, according to recent inputs released by central intelligence agencies after the murder of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sources told News18 that local police have been asked to keep a strict watch on inter-state gang rivalries as several leaders and dignitaries are under threat of being attacked.

In addition, recent inputs also indicate that pro-Khalistani groups and entities are already fuelling terrorism and using the gangsters to further their motives.

Sources claimed that Khalistani groups such as SFJ have plans to target leaders and other individuals and preparations for the same have already begun. Arms, ammunition and explosives have been sent to Punjab with the help of Pakistani terror groups and handed over to local gangsters to execute killings.

News18 has also learnt that a key local arms dealer was also involved in supplying ammunition and was aware of the plans. The accused is already in police custody as cops try to prove his role in various recent attacks, including that on the Punjab Police intelligence wing, apart from the Moose Wala murder case where a rare assault rifle was used.

“There was already an input from central agencies that arms, ammunition, explosives have been smuggled with the help of local gangsters and arms dealers by pro-Khalistan groups and Pakistan-based terror outfits. It is expected that almost a dozen such items have been distributed recently. An input has been raised already," a senior government official of the intelligence grid told News18.

The authorities will also be on tenterhooks around June 6 — the death anniversary of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale — when Khalistani groups may try to disturb the law and order situation.

On the other hand, central security forces, who have limited number of protectees in Punjab and Haryana, have also asked VVIP units to remain vigilant while moving with the protectee, though officials claim it is a routine process.

“Following inputs from central agencies, we have raised an alert to all our units protecting dignitaries in few states, including Punjab. Troops have been asked not to reveal details about movement of protectees and be with them at all times. They have been asked not to allow any unauthorised suspicious person around the protectee," a senior CRPF official involved in VVIP protection said.

The CRPF has sent a security alert to its VVIP security units in Punjab and neighbouring states protecting dignitaries post the Moosa Wala murder. The alert has asked all its units to sensitise teams in Punjab and other closeby states.

