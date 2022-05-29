Sidhu Moosewala: From Pop to Politics, Controversy Shadowed the Punjabi Singer

In a shocking development, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover.

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had joined the Congress in December last year and had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa. Moosewala hailed from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head and father an ex-serviceman.

Extremely popular among the youth with 6.9 million followers on Instagram and nearly 1 crore subscribers on his YouTube channel, Moosewala’s celebrity came with criticism of promoting drugs and violence in his songs.

Moosewala had been booked by the Punjab police in 2020 under the Arms Act on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in his song ‘Panj golian’ (five bullets). Before that, he was booked in another case after photographs of him firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the Covid-19 pandemic went viral on social media. He had also been a part of the farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders.

The singer was known for his hit Punjabi tracks such as “Legend", “Devil", “Just listen", “Tibeyan da putt", “Jatt da muqabala", “Brown Boys" and “Hathyar" among many others.

He first gained recognition with his still-popular “So high", which was released in 2017. His name also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018.

Moosewala and five police personnel were in 2020 also booked by Punjab Police after a video showed the singer shooting at a firing range went viral on the social media.

He had created stir by allegedly misusing the name of 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago in his track ‘Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi’ with panthic bodies demanding his arrest for hurting Sikh sentiments. He had later apologised.

He played the protagonist in Punjabi film ‘Moosa Jatt’. His other film ‘Yes I Am A Student’ is a story that sheds light on the hardship of international students but inspires them to never lose hope.

