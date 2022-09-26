Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Gangster Goldie Brar Moves to ‘Safe House’ in US Fearing Attack

Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar who had claimed responsibility for engineering the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has changed his location due to a threat to his life, News18 sources revealed.

Canadian security agencies told News18 that Brar may face an attack on his life in the country, due to which he has changed his location.

Brar has recently been moved to a safe house in California, United States, according to sources. He reportedly made the move through his international contacts and is currently living in Fresno City.

A massive fan base of Moosewala in Canada, as well as big gangsters of the Bambiha gang and dozens of enemies of the Bishnoi - Goldie Brar gang are all reasons behind this move.

This comes as the Interpol Red Corner Notice issued a notice against Brar.

Amid all this, Brar has also tried to appeal for a political asylum through legal aid in Sacramento City in California. A Political asylum is granted to a person when you try to show that you will not be able to get justice in the country you belong to.

Moosewala was shot dead in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district on May 20 this year, while he was driving his jeep with two others.

Brar, along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for this.

All the six sharpshooters have been arrested by the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) The operation was carried out jointly by the AGTF along with Delhi Police and Central agencies. Till now, 23 people have been arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala Murder case has reached 23.

