Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: Singer Killed Day After Security Trim; Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility

Amid calls by opposition parties for his resignation in view of poor law and order situation in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann appealed for calm and said those involved will not be spared.

“I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” he tweeted.

According to police, Moosewala suffered bullet injuries. Dr Ranjeet Rai, civil surgeon at the Mansa hospital said the singer was brought dead.

Police sources said Punjab gangster Goldy Brar is being linked to Moosewala’s murder. They said an important meeting regarding the same is on at the police headquarters. Delhi Police, too, has been alerted on the gangster’s Delhi-Haryana links.

Brar is living in Canada at the moment but the special cell is also engaged in probing all connections, sources told News18.

The singer, whose original name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, joined the Congress in December 2021 and unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections as a candidate from his home district of Mansa.

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had said Moosewala’s songs promoted drugs and gun violence. The singer also has several cases registered against him for promoting weapons in his videos.

During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Moosewala got into a controversy when he was seen firing a rifle at a shooting range of the Punjab Police. He was part of the state government’s drive against Covid-19 at the time and was, thus, accompanied by police officials after a public health programme.

After student groups protested over the alleged glorification of misogynistic culture and guns in his songs, a programme featuring Moosewala was cancelled at the Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Opposition parties reacted strongly and blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab for the singer’s tragic death. The singer’s party, the Congress said Mann had “blood on his hands”. The chief minister is being blamed by opposition leaders for withdrawing his security and then for posting the order of the withdrawal on social media.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress tweeted: “The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, condoled Moosewala’s death. “Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world,” tweeted Gandhi.

Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa mourned the death of the young Punjabi singer and blamed the AAP-led government in Punjab. He tweeted: “A high level enquiry should be ordered against the reckless @PunjabGovtIndia officers or leaders involved in sharing this document with the public. @BhagwantMann @CMOPb @ANI @thetribunechd @punjabkesari @ZeePunjabHH”

Ex-Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, who recently joined the BJP, said the Moosewala’s murder was “utterly shocking”. He tweeted: “AamAdamiParty must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues to gain cheap publicity. @BhagwantMann @AAPPunjab” (sic)

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa called for the resignation of Mann, saying the CM should be held responsible as he has the home department portfolio. Bajwa tweeted: “Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law & order situation of Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann should immediately resign as he holds charge of home department and a explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before attack.” (sic)

Reacting to the attack, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said law and order had “completely collapsed in Punjab” where criminals have no fear. “Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!” (sic) Captain tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said those responsible must be arrested without delay. He demanded action against Moosewala’s killers. “Shocked to learn about the killing of young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. My sympathies with his family & friends. Those responsible must be arrested without delay. This exhibits an abject breakdown of law & order in Punjab.” (sic) he tweeted.

