Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: Singer Killed Day After Security Trim; Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility

Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, while two others were left injured. The 28-year-old Moosewala was rushed to a local hospital in a critical state after he was shot at by unidentified assailants. The incident took place at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. Read More
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for Sidhu Mossewala’s murder, sources told News18.
Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in the wake of the shocking murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Kejriwal took to Twitter to appeal to everyone to maintain calm and peace and added that the culprits will be punished.
Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover. Two others were left injured as well. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Extremely popular among the youth, Moosewala’s celebrity came with criticism for promoting drugs and violence in his songs. READ MORE
Reacting to the shocking murder of Sidhu Moosewala in broad daylight a day after his security was withdrawn, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said nobody involved in the attack “will be spared".
“I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.
Aday after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew two security men from his security cover, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jahawarke village of Mansa district on Sunday. Two others were also injured in the firing incident.
The shocking murder of the pop star is likely to take a political turn just months into the tenure of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. READ MORE
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday at a village in Punjab’s Mansa. The singer was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The news of his demise has left the fans shocked and in grief. However, do you know that Sidhu Moosewala was tagged among the top Punjabi rap singers? His name was also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018 several times.
Sidhu Moosewala rose to fame with the 2017 song “So high". Moosewala sang several superhit songs including “Legend", “Devil", “Just listen", “Tibeyan da putt", “Jatt da muqabala", “Brown Boys" and “Hathyar" among many others. Moosewala’s last song was recently released which was titled “The Last Ride". READ MORE
“CM also must honestly think if the cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moosewala’s security is directly responsible for the tragedy. After all, he faced tangible threat to life. This is no time for political point scoring but someone must take responsibility for the situation," tweeted SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Commenting on the murder, popular singer Mika Singh told CNN-News18 that “it is a very shameful incident". “It’s not just the death of Sidhu Moosewala…if we don’t raise it today, we all will face this in future."
Partap Singh Bajwa lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab led by CM Bhagwant Mann following Sidhu Moosewala’s death saying that it must “stop tinkering with security of individuals to gain cheap publicity on social media".
“What was the point of putting the list on social media after withdrawal of their security. If anything happens to any individual whose security has been withdrawn…It will be direct responsibility of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Instead of giving 80 security officials to Kejriwal, 45 to Raghav Chadha, 20 to his sister and 15 to his mother. He should focus on managing the law and order of Punjab," Bajwa wrote on Twitter.
“Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.
Reacting to Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blamed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann.
Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, has demanded CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation over Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.
Reacting to the attack, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that law and order have “completely collapsed in Punjab" where criminals have no fear of law.
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded action against the killers of Moosewala.
Former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar took to Twitter to condemn Moosewala’s death, saying, “Murder of Sidhu Moosewala is utterly shocking. AamAdamiParty must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues to gain cheap publicity."
In a shocking development, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover.
Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, had joined the Congress in December last year and had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections from Mansa. Moosewala hailed from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head and father an ex-serviceman. READ MORE.
According to police, Moosewala suffered bullet injuries. Dr Ranjeet Rai, civil surgeon at the Mansa hospital said the singer was brought dead.
Police sources said Punjab gangster Goldy Brar is being linked to Moosewala’s murder. They said an important meeting regarding the same is on at the police headquarters. Delhi Police, too, has been alerted on the gangster’s Delhi-Haryana links.
Brar is living in Canada at the moment but the special cell is also engaged in probing all connections, sources told News18.
The singer, whose original name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, joined the Congress in December 2021 and unsuccessfully contested the Punjab assembly elections as a candidate from his home district of Mansa.
The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had said Moosewala’s songs promoted drugs and gun violence. The singer also has several cases registered against him for promoting weapons in his videos.
During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Moosewala got into a controversy when he was seen firing a rifle at a shooting range of the Punjab Police. He was part of the state government’s drive against Covid-19 at the time and was, thus, accompanied by police officials after a public health programme.
After student groups protested over the alleged glorification of misogynistic culture and guns in his songs, a programme featuring Moosewala was cancelled at the Panjab University in Chandigarh.
Opposition parties reacted strongly and blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab for the singer’s tragic death. The singer’s party, the Congress said Mann had “blood on his hands”. The chief minister is being blamed by opposition leaders for withdrawing his security and then for posting the order of the withdrawal on social media.
The official Twitter handle of the Congress tweeted: “The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, condoled Moosewala’s death. “Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world,” tweeted Gandhi.
Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa mourned the death of the young Punjabi singer and blamed the AAP-led government in Punjab. He tweeted: “A high level enquiry should be ordered against the reckless @PunjabGovtIndia officers or leaders involved in sharing this document with the public. @BhagwantMann @CMOPb @ANI @thetribunechd @punjabkesari @ZeePunjabHH”
Ex-Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, who recently joined the BJP, said the Moosewala’s murder was “utterly shocking”. He tweeted: “AamAdamiParty must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues to gain cheap publicity. @BhagwantMann @AAPPunjab” (sic)
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa called for the resignation of Mann, saying the CM should be held responsible as he has the home department portfolio. Bajwa tweeted: “Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law & order situation of Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann should immediately resign as he holds charge of home department and a explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before attack.” (sic)
Reacting to the attack, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said law and order had “completely collapsed in Punjab” where criminals have no fear. “Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!” (sic) Captain tweeted.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said those responsible must be arrested without delay. He demanded action against Moosewala’s killers. “Shocked to learn about the killing of young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. My sympathies with his family & friends. Those responsible must be arrested without delay. This exhibits an abject breakdown of law & order in Punjab.” (sic) he tweeted.
