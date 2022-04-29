'Sikh Community's Contribution Can Never be Forgotten': PM Hosts Delegation Wearing Turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the contribution of the Sikh community in the freedom struggle as well as in the post-independence era can never be forgotten. Addressing a Sikh delegation of over 100 eminent members at his residence, he asserted that the new India is leaving its mark on the whole world as the Sikh community has been a strong link in relations between India and other countries.

Prime Minister Modi, who was seen donning a maroon-colored turban, said, “Our Gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India went to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labor. This is the spirit of New India today." The delegation comprised more than 25 non-resident Indians from various countries.

Recalling spending time with the Sikh families, he said, “Going to Gurudwaras, spending time in service, getting langar, and staying at the homes of Sikh families. This has been a very natural part of my life."

Modi said he has always considered the Indian diaspora as national ambassadors. “All of you are out of India, the loud voice of Maa Bharati, the lofty identity. Seeing the progress of India, your chest also widens, and your head also holds high with pride."

Speaking about the teachings of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, PM Modi said he had awakened the consciousness of the entire nation, brought the entire nation out of darkness and showed the path of light. “Our gurus travelled all over India from east to west, north to south, everywhere they have their signs, their inspirations, their faith."

“The contribution of Sikh society to the country in the freedom struggle and even after independence. The whole of India feels grateful for that. Be it the contribution of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the fight against the British or Jallianwala Bagh, without them neither the history of India is complete nor India is complete," he said.

Speaking about India’s successful Covid-19 vaccination drive, he said, “Earlier it was being said that India has such a huge population, from where will they vaccinate the whole population, how will people’s lives be saved? But today India has emerged as the biggest vaccine producer in the world. Today, people all over the world give examples of India vaccination drive. We have emerged as the biggest startup sector."

“New India is touching new dimensions, leaving its mark on the world. This period of the Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest example of this," he added.

Hailing various initiatives by the central government including making langar tax free, FCRA permission to Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden temple in Punjab), increasing cleanliness around Gurdwaras to connecting them with better infrastructure, the country is making every effort today, he said, adding, “The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was also constructed in this period."

Referring to the Sikh Guru’s teachings on self-respect and dignity of human life, PM Modi said, “This is the resolve of the country today in the nectar of independence. We have to become self-reliant, and improve the lives of the poorest of the poor."

According to a statement, a video presentation of the summary of the Prime Minister’s initiatives toward the well-being of the Sikh community was showcased during the meeting. The meeting was held under the ‘Sadbhavana’- A Gesture of Goodwill’ programme. The delegation was led by the Chief Patron of the NID Foundation and Chancellor of the Chandigarh University S. Satnam Singh Sandhu. The event includes an interactive session with the contingent members, and an ‘Open Heart and Thought sharing Session’.

The meeting comes days after the Prime Minister met members of the Sikh community and delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

(with inputs from agencies)

