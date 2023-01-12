‘Sikh Identity’ Crisis: Ballistic Helmets for Soldiers Triggers Row in Punjab

The Army’s proposal to introduce ballistic helmets for Sikh soldiers has kicked up a row with the Akal Takht, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other religious organisations demanding a relook at the decision. News18 on January 7 broke the story on how Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army will soon get ballistic helmets designed especially for them. Officials in the Army have claimed that this is the first such order for procurement by the Defence Ministry, although a company had designed such helmets for Sikh soldiers last year.

Terming it an attack on “Sikh identity", the Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has urged the Defence ministry to reconsider the move.

Advertisement

“Wearing any kind of cap or helmet was strictly prohibited in the Sikh maryada. The turban is not just a piece of a five or seven metres of cloth, it is a circlet placed on the heads of Sikhs by Guru Sahib and this is the symbol of our identity. Replacing the turban with a helmet would be seen as an attempt to tarnish the Sikhs identity and it could not be tolerated at any cost. I ask the government and the Army to reconsider the move to put on helmets on Sikh soldiers’ head keeping in view the Sikh sentiments," he said.

Apart from The Sikh Regiment and Sikh Light Infantry, there are substantial number of Sikh soldiers serving in the Punjab Regiment and other infantry units.

Even SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has sent a letter to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh demanding withdrawal of the decision. “Ordering a Sikh soldier to take off his turban and wear a helmet just because it presumably offers better protection to his head is ignorance to the Sikh’s psyche," he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also tweeted: “Turban is a symbol of our religious identity and has been placed on our heads by our great Guru Sahiban. Decision of the GOI to make Sikh soldiers wearing helmets mandatory is an attack on our religious identity. I urge the Govt of India to reconsider this decision."

Advertisement

THE PLAN

Advertisement

According to the Request of Proposal issued by the Defence Ministry, it plans to buy 12,730 ballistic helmets for its Sikh troops under emergency procurement via the fast track mode. According to an official document, the ministry will buy two type of helmets — 8,911 large and 3,819 extra-large helmets will be procured and the content must have majorly indigenous design.

As India has the highest number of Sikh troops, this would be the world’s first procurement specially designed for them to suit their needs and make them more comfortable and battle-ready, an official said. Helmets currently in use aren’t very well-suited to the protection and comfort of Sikh soldiers who wear turbans and whose faith prohibits them from cutting or trimming their hair. This poses a problem particularly in tough terrains.

The latest order of procurement was released after understanding the issues with the current helmets. According to the document, the new helmets should be able to suit the head size of Sikh troops and should have a centre-bulge design. It should also facilitate unhindered use of communication radio handset, in-service night vision devices, personal spectacles and respirators or chemical hoods.

Read all the Latest India News here