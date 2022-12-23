Sikkim: 16 Army Personnel Killed After Vehicle Skids Off Road; Amit Shah, Rajnath Express Grief

At least 16 Army personnel lost their lives in an ill-fated accident on Friday, after a three-vehicle convoy lost control and skidded off the road during a sharp turn in north Sikkim’s Zema area.

The convoy was coming from Chatten in the morning and was headed toward Thangu. While crossing the Mangan district, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers. “The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," he tweeted.

A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers were evacuated. Unfortunately, 3 Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 other soldiers succumbed to the grave injuries sustained in the accident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he is anguished by the loss of lives in the accident. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest," he tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also extended condolences over the tragic mishap. “Saddened to hear about the death of 16 soldiers in a road mishap in North Sikkim. Condolences to the families of the bereaved," he wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Army in an official statement said that it stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss.

BJP National President JP Nadda tweeted, “The whole nation is grateful for their commitment and sacrifice for the motherland. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I’m praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “My deepest condolences to the families and next of kin of our heroes. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

