Siliguri: Rehab Centre Set up by Loknath Temple Trustees for Paralysed People

Project manager Subrata Sarkar said that people like who lost their ability to walk will be trained at the centre

By: Anirban Roy

Local18

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 19:53 IST

Siliguri, India

The rehab centre has started with accommodation for 20 people. (Photo: News18)
A rehabilitation centre has been set up by the Loknath Temple trustees in West Bengal’s Siliguri. Paralysis patients will be treated at the centre where physiotherapy will also be provided. 

Project manager Subrata Sarkar said that people like who lost their ability to walk will be trained at the centre. He also said that this rehab centre is made for people with special needs. 

“Many people become depressed after losing the ability to walk so they will be given all kinds of training here. They will be provided food and lodging at a very minimum cost," he said.

Mentor Apoorva Samanta said, “I am traveling all over the country in a wheelchair and playing sports. If I can do it, everyone can do it. So I am always by their side to encourage them mentally. I think if they see me, their morale will also increase." 

The centre aims to organise programmes including physical activity on how to move around with a wheelchair, as well as doing exercise throughout the day. 

Project manager Subrata Sarkar said, “This type of rehab system for people paralyzed in accidents is very less in our country. Training will be given on how to overcome multiple issues including bedsores, wheelchair mobility while staying in one place." 

The rehab centre has started with accommodation for 20 people. 

Temple committee president Subrata Saha said that there is no such rehab in Siliguri or North Bengal. “I hope this effort will be successful and many people will be benefitted. He also said it is a small effort so that every person can live beautifully."

