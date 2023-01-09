Since Assuming Post in 2014, PM Modi Bearing Own Medical Expenses Without 'Single Rupee' From Govt: RTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the top post on May 26, 2014. Ever since, he has been bearing his own medical expenses, revealed an RTI report in response to an application filed by a Pune-based activist Prafful Sarda.

The reply states that there is no health expense spent on the Prime Minister maintained by the Prime Minister’s Office. According to the response, PM Modi has been bearing his own medical bills, without “a single rupee" from the the exchequer. Notably, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Union ministers are provided with numerous amenities but the PM isn’t among them.

The Prime Minister’s Office also took cognizance of the application and replied, “No medical expenditure has been incurred from 2014 till date on the Prime Minister." According to Times Now, the activist appreciated the response and said the prime minister is motivating 135 crore Indians.

“PM Modi ji did not only send out a strong message through Fit India movement but he is motivating 135 crore Indians to stay fit by setting an example himself," activist Prafful Sarda said.

“The money of taxpayers is not being used for any personal work of PMO; this boosts our faith in governance. MPs and MLAs should also follow the same path by bearing their personal medical expenses on own if any," he further said.

