Flight Takes Off from Amritsar Without 30 Pax; Travel Agent didn't Inform Them of Revised Time, Says Official

A Singapore-bound Scoot Air left flight took off from Amritsar ahead of schedule, leaving behind 30 passengers who reportedly were not informed about the change in flight time by their travel agent who had booked the tickets for the group.

Amritsar airport director said the Scoot Airlines Singapore-bound flight was scheduled to take off after 7 pm, but the airline rescheduled it between 3-4 pm on Wednesday and updated all the passengers via e-mail.

The travel agent, who booked the tickets for 30 people in the group did not inform about the change in Singapore-bound flight timings to the passengers, the Amritsar Airport official said.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it looking into the matter.

Earlier this month, a Go First flight from Bangalore airport took off, leaving more than 50 passengers forgotten in a bus on the tarmac. DGCA had issued a a notice to Go First, asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for “dereliction of their regulatory obligations".

The airline later issued an apology, de-rostered all concerned staff and initiated an inquiry into the incident. “All concerned staff have been de-rostered by the airline and an inquiry is currently underway," sources said.

The incident took place on Monday when Flight G8 116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am.

Passengers were taken in four buses to the aircraft. While one bus having some 55 was waiting, the Go First plane took off. Notably, this happened after the concerned passengers got their boarding passes and their bags were all checked in.

The passengers were then accommodated on a flight that left four hours later, around 10 am.

