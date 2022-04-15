Singed by Khargone Blow-up on Ram Navami, MP Officials Firefight on And off Social Media ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

On high alert after the violence on the occasion of Ram Navami celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, the police and local administration say they are observing the highest possible caution ahead of Hanuman Jayanti which falls on April 16.

As part of the measures being adopted, authorities are keeping an eye out for objectionable posts on social media, and patrolling is underway in sensitive localities of Bhopal and other areas in the state.

Speaking to the media in Khargone, collector Anugraha P said that religious places will be closed on Hanuman Jayanti and no puja or prayers will be allowed for the time being. Curfew is still in force in Khargone and prohibitions are being relaxed in a phased manner. Those breaching the restrictions are being booked by the police, said an officer from Khargone.

Some relaxation

On Friday, the curfew was relaxed for all, in contrast to Thursday when only women were allowed to venture out of their homes to buy essentials.

A senior officer on Friday told News18 that search operations are underway in local houses, and petrol bombs and stones have been recovered in some. However, the administration says it is working hard to contain rumours and objectionable content on social media in Khargone.

Churches, meanwhile, weren’t allowed to open on Good Friday while Muslims offered namaz at their homes, and temples have been asked to remain closed on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. “We have briefed the community leaders about the situation and we won’t be allowing any puja on Hanuman Jayanti," said the collector.

She maintained that those posting inflammatory content on social media are being booked by the police.

Communal flare-ups were witnessed in Khargone and Sendhwa in Barwani on the occasion of Ram Navami celebrations in Madhya Pradesh on April 10. The police have lodged 41 cases in Khargone for the tension and apprehended 144 people in connection with arson and rioting.

Police introduce curbs for Hanuman Jayanti in Bhopal

Authorities in Bhopal have issued regulations for the Hanuman Jayanti procession to be taken out on April 16. The police have allowed the event but have put certain riders to keep things in check. For instance, devotees will be allowed to carry only trishul (trident) and gada (mace) in the procession. The list of songs to be played by the DJs will have to be submitted to the police in advance. The organisers will have to accompany the procession throughout.

Accompanied by a quick response team, around 600 police jawans will be deployed for the procession. Besides, two drone cameras and four video cameras will be monitoring the proceedings, the police said.

The administration has allowed the procession to pass through “communally sensitive" old city areas.

‘Those inciting communal hatred will be jailed’

State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Friday said that those trying to vitiate the atmosphere through inflammatory posts should be ready to go to jail.

No such person will be spared by the law, he promised.

