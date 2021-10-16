Singhu Border Lynching Updates: Lakhbir Was Drug Addict, Lured Into Going to Farmers' Protest, Says Kin

>Singhu Border Lynching Updates: Shock grips Cheema Kalan village in Punjab’s Taran Tarn a day after its resident Lakhbir Singh was found brutally murdered at the farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border in Haryana’s Sonipat. One Sarabjit, a Nihang Sikh, later surrendered in the evening, taking responsibility for the murder.

Lakhbir was found dead, tied to the barricade with his left wrist and a foot partially severed, when a local police team reached the spot around 5 am on Friday. A Haryana police spokesperson said Kundli police station had received information that “the Nihangs had tied a person to a barricade". An FIR stated that the large number of Nihang Sikhs present at the spot did not initially allow the police to remove the body and were also not coming out with information. The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased in survived by his wife and three daughters — the youngest one is eight years old and the eldest is 12 years old. “He got separated from his wife five-six years ago," ASI Kabal Singh, who was at Lakhbir’s residence on Saturday, said.

The Nihang Sikhs at the site claimed that they had “punished" the victim for “desecrating" a holy book. “He took Rs 50 and said he was going for work in Chabal and will return after seven days. I thought he went to work there. He was not a person who would desecrate Guru Granth Sahib. The perpetrators must be punished," Raj Kaur, sister of Lakhbir, said.

According to the family, the 36-year-old was a drug addict. “He was lured into going there. It should be probed and he must get justice," Lakhbir’s father-in-law said.

Here are Top Developments:

• Lakhbir was a daily wage labourer and never involved with the farm protests, Indian Express quoted a family member and the sarpanch of his village as saying.

• Politics has also begun on the incident. While BJP’s Amit Malviya questioned Congress’s silence on the matter, AICC’s Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said that any sort of violence is not acceptable.

• “Why hasn’t Congress said a word. Neither has Punjab CM announced any compensation for the family, which hails from Punjab. Clearly, for the Congress, Dalit lives are expendable, as long as it suits their politics," Malviya said as he attacked the chief minister for announcing compensation for the deceased in Lakhimpur violence, while no announcement had been made at Singhu border lynching incident.

• A report in India Express quoted local residents as saying that Lakhbir and his sister Raj Kaur, whose husband died a few years ago, were the adopted children of ex-serviceman Darshan Singh and his wife, who were “respected in the village".

• The report quoted Avan Kumar, the village sarpanch, as saying: “The foster parents died several years ago. Lakhbir got married 15 years ago. He had three daughters and one physically disabled son, who died two years ago. His wife has been staying with her brother for the past five years due to a matrimonial dispute."

