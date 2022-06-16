Sippy Sidhu Murder ‘Passionate Killing’, Kalyani Singh Arrested Based on Technical Evidence: Sources

The arrest of Kalyani Singh, daughter of Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, in connection with the killing of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu, was based on technical evidence, CBI sources told News18.

The Central Bureau of Investigation this week arrested Kalyani Singh for the 2015 murder of Sippy Sidhu in Chandigarh. Sidhu, grandson of a former Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court and son of a noted lawyer, was pumped with at least four bullets from a short gun firearm on September 20, 2015, and his bullet-ridden body was found in Sector 27 Chandigarh next morning.

The CBI had registered an FIR into the killing of Sidhu, who was also a lawyer, on April 13, 2016, on the request of Chandigarh administration.

Kalyani Singh had been under the scanner since before the arrest. The CBI had filed an untraced report in 2020 in the case, mentioning that it did not have enough evidence to charge-sheet her, but sought permission to continue investigation because of strong suspicion.

Sources in the CBI said it was a case of “passionate killing" and that Kalyani and Sippy were allegedly in a relationship and had come close to marriage. They added that Sippy’s family reportedly made him back out of the marriage because of Kalyani’s caste. The accused decided to kill Sippy Sidhu in an “emotional fit", CBI officials alleged.

Sources added that witnesses turned hostile and were not ready to speak on record against Kalyani. “Later, on the basis of technical evidences, it was concluded that it was her. Her phone was sent to the US for forensic analysis as it was difficult in India," an official said.

The CBI had called Kalyani Singh to its office for questioning on Wednesday after it recovered documentary material allegedly indicating that her affair with Sidhu had turned sour.

During the questioning, Kalyani Singh, daughter of Acting Chief Justice Sabina Singh, was allegedly evasive in her responses following which the CBI arrested her, the officials said.

