Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Virginity Test of Accused in Custody Unconstitutional, Rules Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court ruled on Tuesday that the virginity test of an accused during investigation is unconstitutional. The court declared unconstitutional the virginity test conducted on Sister Steffi - the accused in the Sister Abhaya Murder Case in Kerala.

The court in its judgement said, “The virginity test conducted on a female detainee/accused under investigation whether in judicial or police custody, is declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution."

The Delhi High Court also issued several instructions to the investigating agencies in order to ensure that officers approach such matters with certain sensibilities.

Sister Steffi was arrested in November 2008, 16 years after Sister Abhaya was hacked to death. Sister Abhaya was found dead in a well on March 27, 1992 at the Pious Tenth Convent in Kottayam.

Sister Steffi was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment under the same Section in addition to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for tampering with evidence under Section 201.

Last year, the Kerala High Court granted bail to Catholic priest Thomas M. Kottur and co-convict Sister Steffi in the sensational murder case.

