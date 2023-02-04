The special investigation team probing a gangrape case against former Andaman and Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain, has filed a 935-page chargesheet against him and three other accused.

The team examined around 90 witnesses and scientific, electronic, technical and biological evidence, which will be crucial in the case. Narain and former labour commissioner Rishi Raj are the prime accused in the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman.

The SIT has filed the chargesheet under 10 sections of the Indian Penal Code, including gangrape, criminal conspiracy, criminal defamation among others – sections 376, 376C, 376D, 354, 328, 201, 506, 120B, 500 and 228A – against four accused, including Narain. The investigation is still on.

A case was registered in October last year as directed by the court following which an SIT, comprising a senior IPS officer as chairperson and five other members, was formed.

Advertisement

Last November, Narain was arrested along with the other accused. The SIT arrested the senior bureaucrat after a court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

According to the initial complaint, the woman alleged that a hotel owner introduced her to Rishi Raj when she was looking for a job. She said Rishi took her to Narain’s house, where they offered her alcohol, which she declined, and promised her a government job. Subsequently, she was brutally sexually abused by the two men.

The union home ministry had received a report on October 16 last year from the Andaman and Nicobar police regarding the alleged sexual assault. “As the report indicated a possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of official position on part of Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), union home minister Amit Shah directed immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law," the ministry said in a statement.

Another complaint, apart from this case, was also filed against Narain. “The complaint has been received against Jitendra Narain and sent to the Vishaka Committee," a top-level government official from Andaman told News18.

According to sources, the complaint has been forwarded to the committee for further course of action. A top official of the Andaman administration said: “A complaint was received a few days ago following which a gangrape case was registered against him. [In this case] the woman complainant has been heard and her grievance forwarded to the committee for required action."

Read all the Latest India News here