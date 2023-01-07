'Sit With Me': 2 Foreign Flyers Misbehave With Go First's Woman Flight Attendant; Handed Over to CISF

Amid ongoing controversy over Air India urinating incident, yet another incident of inflight harassment has come to light where two foreign tourists allegedly misbehaved with woman flight attendants.

The incident reportedly took place on 5 January on the New Delhi to Goa flight of GO First airline, where a foreign tourist allegedly insisted that one of the flight attendants sit with him and spoke obscenely with another, NDTV reported quoting sources.

The incident was also highlighted by a fellow passenger on the flight named Tarun Shukla, who in a LinkedIn post, said tourists were apparently ‘Russian’ and appeared to be ‘high’ (not drunk).

After the flight landed in Goa, both male tourists were handed over to the airport security agency Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the new airport in Mopa.

Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was also reportedly informed about the incident.

The incident took place on the day that the new airport was opened. Confirming it, Go First said that the incident happened on its GA-372 flight.

“During the overwing briefing, two customers used offensive language (abused crew and continuously made fun). Crew politely informed the customer to not use such language however customer continued doing so. Other customers seated beside felt offended and uncomfortable and demanded to offload. In the interest of safety both customers are offloaded," the airline’s statement read.

AIR INDIA ‘URINATING’ INCIDENT

The incident came to light on a day, Shankar Mishra, Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Mishra, in an inebriated condition, allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

He was arrested from Bengaluru earlier today and has been brought to Delhi. He was reportedly staying alone at a guest house in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru to evade arrest.

