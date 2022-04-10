Sitaram Yechury Re-elected as General Secretary of CPI (M) for Third Term at Kannur Party Congress

Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as the general secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) at the 23rd Party Congress in Kannur, Kerala on Sunday.

This is Yechury’s third term as the party secretary. He had taken over the reins from Prakash Karat in 2015.

The new politburo has 17 members and central committee has 85 members. The maximum age for members of the committee has been reduced to 75 from 80.

The new central committee has 15 women representatives and 17 new representatives.

Apart from Yechury, the members of the politburo include Prakash Karat, Pinarayi Vijayan, Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, MA Baby, Surjya Kanta Mishra, Mohd. Salim, Subhashini Ali, BV Raghavulu, G Ramakrishnan, Tapan Sen, Nilotpal Basu, Ramachandra Dome, Ashok Dhawale.

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan is also a new member of the politburo.

While Rajendra Singh Negi and Sanjay Parate are permanent invitees of the central committee, the new central control commission includes AK Padmanabhan, M Vijayakumar, Sridhar, Malini Bhattacharya and S Veeraiah.

