Situation Fast Returning to Normal in J&K, Terrorism in Last Phase, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fast returning to normal as the three-decade-long terrorism was in its last phase. Interacting with reporters in Kathua district on the sidelines of a function, he said the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat by terrorists in the Valley’s Budgam district cannot be justified.

"It is a big loss and the void caused by his departure cannot be filled up," the Union minister said, adding the administration will take note of the missing links and will address any shortcoming as far as coordination among various agencies is concerned. The minister of state in the PMO said adequate support was available to the Jammu and Kashmir administration from the Central government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We were in Srinagar and witnessed the tourism boom. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fast returning to normal but there are some people and elements who consider that their politics will be impacted and hence they resort to such types of acts, directly or indirectly," Singh alleged. He said politicians had come out with statements in the last two days over the killing of Bhat but not once named Pakistan or the terrorists responsible.

Advertisement

"Those who hesitate in calling terrorist, a terrorist should not speak of high moral ground… It means they are deceiving themselves as well as the public," the minister said. He said calling out terror needs courage and "this is the strength of our society. I am sure that this is the last phase of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir." Asked about the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Singh said the Union Home Ministry is chalking out the plans with the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.