Six Arrested in NIA Raids Exposing Khalistani Gangster-Terror Nexus with Links to Lawrence Bishonoi, Others | Probe Details

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 6 people after their country-wide raids on Monday in the gangster-terror nexus case. Those arrested include a suspected Khalistan idealogue and alleged associates of gangster Lawrence Bishonoi.

Lucky Khokhar aka Denis, a close associate of Canada based ‘designated terrorist’, Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dalla was arrested from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar city.

“Khokhar was working for Dala, who has been accused of smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs etc. The NIA has been investigating terrorism across international and interstate borders in India by various Khalistani terror outfits, including the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation," an NIA spokesperson said.

‘Khalistani’ Links

Khokhar, originally a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, has been accused of recruiting for Khalistani terror groups. NIA said he was in direct & frequent contact with Arsh Dala in Canada, and was the conduit for receiving funds which were then channeled for alleged terror activities.

NIA suspects a conspiracy by Khokhar and Dala in the recent killing in Jagraon in Punjab where a 45-year-old man - Paramjit Singh was murdered.

Following the alleged murder, Dalla said in a Facebook post that he took revenge for his ‘younger brother’ - Dilpreet Dhaliwal’s death. He had reportedly died by suicide after Paramjit had allegedly harassed him.

Aides of Lawrance Bishnoi Arrested

Besides Khokhar, the NIA also arrested ‘associates’ of gangsters Lawrance Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar.

Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Muktsar in Punjab, Harpreet, from Moga, Dalip Bishnoi from Abohar, Dist-Fazilka, Surinder aka Chiku Chaudhary from Mahendragarh in Haryana and Hari Om aka Titu from Gurugram were all picked up after searches by the NIA.

The suspects have been accused of recruiting youngsters for their activities. They reportedly used social media to ‘publicise’ their crimes in a bid to create fear among people.

Arms & Amuunition Recovered in Nation-wide Raids

Nine weapons were recovered from Lakhvir’s possession by NIA and a total of 11 weapons and over Rs 2 crores in cash were recovered by NIA during searches in several areas including - Abohar, Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahab, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, Ferozpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana Districts of Punjab, Gurugram, Yamuna Nagar, Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Sirsa and Jhajjar districts of Haryana, Churu, Bharatpur and Alwar districts of Rajasthan, Bagpat, Bareilly, Pratapgarh, Bulanshehar and Pilibhit districts of Uttar Pradesh and Dwarka, Outer North, Central and Outer North Districts of Delhi/ NCR.

Searches were also conducted on properties that belonged to Lakhvir Singh. Several others were raiding including Gidderbaha in Muktsar, Naresh in Abohar, Surender aka Cheeku in Haryana’s Narnaul, Kaushal Choudhary and Amit Dagar in Gurugram and Sunil Rathi in UP’s Bagpat.

NIA also conducted searches at the homes of suspected hawalas, kabaddi players, weapon suppliers, gun houses, business front men, financiers and logistics associates.

“Lakhbir is a notorious criminal and an associate of Chhotu Ram Bhaat, who was earlier arrested in the case," NIA said.

The agency spokesperson said Surinder Chaudhry, who was arrested on Tuesday faces several cases under the NDPS Act, for attempt to murder and extortion.

NIA claimed that he had been involved in illegal liquor contracts, smuggling and extortion from liquor & mining contractors in Haryana and has been one of the main financiers of terror-gangster syndicates.

