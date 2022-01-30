Six Die in Separate Road Accidents in Telangana's Karim Nagar, Vikarabad District

Four women died and three others were seriously injured when a car rammed into huts in Telangana’s Karim Nagar district on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at Kaman chaurasta area this morning as a car rammed into the huts killing four women, as Faryad, Sunitha, Lalitha and Jyothi, and injuring three others. Four persons who came in the car fled the spot after the fatal incident as the locals called police.

Upon receiving the call, police rushed to the spot and started preliminary investigation. According to sources, a women died on the spot and three women lost their lives in the government hospital in Karim Nagar town.

The police found that the car has nine challans for violations of speed norms.

A case has been booked search has begun for those persons caused the fatal incident claimed four lives.

In a separate incident, two persons died on the spot and one injured seriously in Vikarabad district as a lorry hit a motorbike on Sunday morning. According to information, the accident took place at Thondapally village outskirts in Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district.

The police who rushed to the spot found the deceased as Kaavali Subhani and Gurrampally Krishnaiah. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and filed a case.

