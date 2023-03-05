Home » News » India » Six Grenades, Ammunition Recovered During Road Construction in J-K’s Rajouri

Six hand grenades and 127 rounds of general purpose machine gun were recovered during construction of a road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, police officials said.

PTI

March 05, 2023

Jammu, India

The grenades and ammunition were found buried by workers engaged in construction of a link road in remote Neali village of Manjakote tehsil, the officials said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Zaffer Rather said the grenades and ammunition, which were found buried, are in a rusted condition indicating that these items were kept there a long back.

The SDPO said the material was seized immediately after police were informed about it by the locals.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 05, 2023
last updated: March 05, 2023
