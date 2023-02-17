Six Held for Abducting, Robbing Businessman of Over Rs 7 Lakh in Northwest Delhi

Six people were arrested for allegedly abducting and robbing a businessman of over Rs 7 lakh in northwest Delhi’s Alipur area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Anand, Aakash, Kishanvir, Rahul, Akash and Kishor, they said.

A man filed a complaint that he runs a business of import of polythene rolls and has a godown in Alipur. On February 7, he collected Rs 7.5 lakh cash from his clients, a senior police officer said.

When he was going home around 6.30 pm in his car, a motorcycle-borne man stopped him on the pretext that he hit the two-wheeler with the car. Meanwhile, three more persons came there and forced the businessman to sit on the rear seat of the vehicle, police said.

One of them drove the victim’s car and the other two sat with him on the rear seat. The accused persons called two more associates. One of them was having a pistol while another carried a knife, the officer said.

They beat the businessman and kept him hostage for about two hours. They then took him to a secluded area near Yamuna river, Palla village, where they robbed him of his mobile phone, wristwatch, Rs 7.5 lakh cash from the car and Rs 20,000 from the pocket. They also took the car and dumped him, he said.

Police got a tip-off on Tuesday that one Aakash, involved in the crime, would come to meet his friend. A trap was laid near 100 oot road, Narela, and Aakash was nabbed while the robbed car was seized, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Later, the other five accused were also apprehended, police said.

Anand disclosed that he works as a plumber in nearby areas of the victim’s factory where he overheard a conversation of the businessman’s staff at a tea shop regarding their employer carrying of huge cash, the police said.

Thereafter, he called his his two neighbours Rahul and Kishanvir and one Aakash and hatched a conspiracy to abduct the businessman and rob him. Later, Aakash contacted Akash, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, who arranged two other persons for the crime, they said.

