Six Houses Gutted, Four Others Damaged in Fire Caused by Stubble Burning in Madhya Pradesh; None Injured

Six houses were completely destroyed and four others suffered partial damage after a fire broke due to stubble burning at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, although nobody was injured in it, an official said.

The incident occurred at Ranbeli village under Bandol police station area, some 25 kms from the district headquarters, on Saturday, Naib Tehsildar (a revenue department official) Sangam Patle told .

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.