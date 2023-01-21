Home » News » India » Six Police Personnel Injured as Twin Blasts Rock Jammu's Narwal, Area Cordoned Off

Six Police Personnel Injured as Twin Blasts Rock Jammu's Narwal, Area Cordoned Off

The blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 12:29 IST

Jammu, India

The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital, another police official said.(Representational pic: PTI)

At least six persons got injured as twin explosions rocked Jammu on Saturday, senior officials said. The blasts took place in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said.

According to a visual shared by ANI, several police personnel was present at the spot of the blasts and those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital nearby. The area has been cordoned off.

“Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

Further details are awaited.

first published: January 21, 2023, 12:22 IST
last updated: January 21, 2023, 12:29 IST
