Six Killed, Over 25 Injured in Rajasthan's Pali in Tractor-Truck Collision

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 07:13 IST

Pali, India

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. (Photo: ANI)
Police said the tractor was carrying pilgrims returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra when it collided with a truck

Six people were killed and over 25 injured in a tragic road accident in Rajasthan’s Pali district late on Friday night when a tractor collided with a truck in Sumerpur.

The tractor-trailer was carrying pilgrims returning from Jaisalmer’s Ramdevra, where a temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev is located, when it collided with the truck, Sumerpur police station in-charge Rameshwar Bhati said.

He said that six people had died while over 20 had been injured. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Responding to the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief in a tweet shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday. “The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar also expressed his condolences shortly after. “Anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.

(With agency inputs)

