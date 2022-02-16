Six of Family, Including a Woman and 2 Kids, Die as Car Rams Into Stationary Truck in UP

Six persons of a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary container in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased include a woman and two children. The family was returning from Surat when the accident took place.

The police have taken the bodies into their custody and sent them for autopsy.

According to reports, Ajay Kumar, his wife, two children and two others were on their way home in Ayodhya when the accident occurred. All of them died on the spot. All were relatives of one family.

The accident occurred at around 3 am on Wednesday when the speeding car in which the family was travelling rammed into the stationary container and blew up, according to reports. The four adults, including Ajay Kumar Yadav (25), Ajay Kumar Verma (34), his brother Ram Janma (28), and wife Sapna (28) incurred grave injuries. The kids of Ram and Sapna, Aryan (8) and Yash (10), also suffered serious injuries.

The victims were rushed to CSC Ram Sanehi Ghat upon receiving information. However, doctors at the hospital declared all of them brought dead.

Police and top officials from the administration reached the accident spot upon receiving information.

ASP North Purnendu Singh, as quoted by Amar Ujala, said that the car collided with a container parked on the Lucknow-Ayodhya Highway, in which six people have died. The relatives of the deceased have been informed and they have reached the location. Ramsnehighat police have sent the body for post-mortem and are also investigating the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)

