Skywalk Connecting Delhi Metro With New Delhi Railway Station Opens For Public

The skywalk connecting the New Delhi railway station with the adjacent New Delhi Metro stations will be opened for the public from March 5. The newly constructed skywalk links the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway station with the Yellow line and Airport Express line of the Delhi Metro. The skywalk will also give access to the multilevel parking at Bhavbhuti Marg via different entry and exit points. It is an extension of the foot-over bridge inside the New Delhi railway station.

The 242-metre long skywalk will help in better management of traffic on the Ajmeri gate side of New Delhi railway station. Presently, passengers arriving at the New Delhi railway station have to take the road to reach the metro station. Because of this the area faces frequent traffic jams.

According to DMRC, the Skywalk will help in enabling smooth operations at the New Delhi metro station as well as on the Airport Express Line. Passengers can now reach the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro directly using the Skywalk.

The skywalk will be opened to the public from 10AM, on March 5, and it features state of the art facilities like escalators and CCTV surveillance. It has also been provided with lifts for the differently-abled and offers smart-lighting systems.

The construction of this skywalk in an area witnessing significant traffic was a substantial engineering challenge, particularly amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As per DMRC, The skywalk had to be constructed over the operational underground metro station of New Delhi that witnesses considerable traffic movement. Also, the bridge had to be linked to two existing building structures at the far ends for the minimum inconvenience to individuals, infrastructure and other nearby buildings.

The New Delhi metro station also houses Check-in facilities for airlines like Air India and is the terminal station for the Airport Express.

