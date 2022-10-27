Slightest Penetration is Enough to Establish Rape, Says Meghalaya HC, Rejects POCSO Convict's Appeal

The Meghalaya High Court has recently held that penetrative sexual assault does not require deep or complete penetration and that even the “slightest penetration" would attract penal provisions under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The court has taken the view in a case concerning the rape of a seven-and-a-half-year-old girl by a 60-year-old man on March 2, 2018 and has said that though the medical examination indicated that the hymen of the child was intact, indicating the degree of penetration, the “factum of penetration is established".

The man was convicted under Section 5(m) of the POCSO and sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on April 28, 2022, but in appeal before the High Court, he contended that there was lack of medical examination on the point of whether he was even capable of maintaining an erection at his age.

The Meghalaya High Court held that it is no reason to reject the trial court’s conviction, which justifiably established beyond reasonable doubt that he had sexually assaulted the minor basis oral evidence recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Though the court reflected that merely because the investigating agency may not have been alert and material collected in course of medical examination should have been tested and forensic report should have been presented at the time of trial, the guilt of the rapist clearly came through. “Here was an 11-year-old girl recounting an incident that had taken place four years earlier and corroborating, almost to the finest detail, the statement that she had contemporaneously rendered under Section 164 of the Code," the bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh said.

The High Court said the mother of the child recorded in her statement given to the medical examiner that a 10-year-old neighbour had informed her of the man with her daughter in the jungle near her residence. The mother reportedly asked her daughter and was told that the man “sexually assaulted her after luring her with Rs 10 and bought ‘Rum Pum’."

The court further noted that though it appears that the minor was subjected to some searching cross-examination, she held firm, both as to the narration of the incident where she said she was lured into the jungle and the fact that the incident was witnessed by a 10-year-old neighbour.

“Thereafter, he took off my pants and he also took off his pant and lied on top of me and he inserted his private part into mine and I cried as it was paining and the accused person asked me to keep quiet and not to cry," she told the court during the trial.

The medical examiner recorded in the report that the minor had claimed that her vagina had been penetrated by the penis of the rapist and that there was ejaculation on her private parts.

The medical report observed that the examination of the minor’s fourchette, introitus and hymen showed “laceration, red, tender on touch on the right side". The medical examiner had established that there were signs suggestive of recent vaginal penetration, though a caveat was issued to the effect that the final opinion would be expressed after receipt of the report from the forensic laboratory, which was not presented during course of trial.

The High Court found no merit in the appeal of the convicted rapist against the trial court order and ruled that there was no cause for interference with either the judgment of conviction or the consequent sentence awarded.

