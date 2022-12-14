Smooth Passenger Movement at Delhi IGI Airport, Wait Time Under Five Minutes At All Entry Gates

Smooth passenger movement was observed at all terminal entry gates of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning with an average waiting time under five minutes.

On Tuesday, both IndiGo and Air India issued travel advisories, asking passengers arrive 3.5 hours ahead of flight. Air India also urged passengers to come with only 1 piece of cabin luggage for a seamless security check.

The advisory comes in the wake of major congestion at the Delhi airport that the passengers have been complaining about, highlighting long waiting hours at the airport with some even shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media.

The authorities on Monday put in place an action plan whereby flights during morning peak hours will be reduced and efforts will also be made to move some flights from Terminal 3. The action plan followed civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspecting the arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3) to deal with the congestion.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has written a letter to all airlines regarding congestion at airports and requested them to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports’ entry gates. The ministry also advised airlines to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports.

“Airports in Delhi are experiencing heavier than usual footfall, resulting in longer boarding and check-in times. Passengers are requested to arrive at least 3.5 hours for domestic and 4 hours for international before their flight time and carry only 1 piece of cabin luggage for a seamless security check. We request our passengers to complete web check-in for faster movement at the airport," read the travel advisory for Delhi airport by Air India.

