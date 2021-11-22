Snakes Inside Shoes, Waterlogging, Power Outage: Bengaluru's Condition After Heavy Rainfall

Incessant rains may have paused in Karnataka but residents’ woes are yet not over, with Bengaluru facing power cuts, waterlogging and snakes being found in bathrooms, in cars, in garages, in kitchens, on top of two-wheelers, and even inside shoes.

Visuals showed fire tenders and bulldozer outside Bengaluru’s Kendriya Vihar apartment as the area remained submerged in water. The waterlogging has become a cause of concern for most residents as it has increased the chance of snakes entering households.

Some reptiles were recently caught in Benson Town, Jai Bharath Nagar, Kasturi Nagar. Rescuers also got calls from Marathahalli, Banaswadi, Hosur Road, Koramangala, Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapura, Kanakapura Road, RR Nagar, Bannerghatta Road and Electronics City.

A report in Bengaluru Mirror quoted Mohan Krish, popularly known as ‘Hiss Mohan’, a wildlife rescuer, as saying: “Changes in the environment and climate are the reasons for the rise in such cases. Snakes need low temperatures to hibernate but when the temperature is around 21 to 25 degrees C, it is too warm for them to hibernate but not warm enough to digest food. This is why they enter houses and vehicles looking for warm spaces."

The report further stated that heavy rains have also caused water-logging in burrows where snakes live. And due to overflowing of lakes even aquatic snakes were forced to enter our homes through drains. Meanwhile, authorities said that parts of the capital city may face power outage from November 22 to 24

Worried over the damaged due to heavy rainfall, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The unexpected widespread rainfall due to depression in Bay of Bengal has led to a huge crop loss. I’ve asked for an immediate report on the compensation (of Rs 685 crores). Rs 130 crores have already been released for previous crop loss."

