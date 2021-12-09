Snippets from UK: British Forensic Services Firms Keen to Join Probe into Gen Rawat's Chopper Crash

>Tricky affair: A few leading British firms are standing by to investigate the helicopter crash that killed Gen Bipin Rawat, if called on to do so. Unravelling the site of a crash for a thorough forensic examination can be challenging, and military forces are not routinely equipped to carry out such tasks. But any inquiry by a foreign company could be politically risky, particularly in view of the conspiracy theories that have inevitably arisen following the crash.

>Tragic tales of two generals: The helicopter crash that killed Gen Rawat has brought back memories of the crash of Pak-1, the Lockheed Hercules-130 aircraft on August 17, 1988, that killed Gen Zia of Pakistan. Extensive investigations followed that crash. On that occasion too some British and other European experts had offered to join the investigation. They were kept out. Some of the investigation was carried out by a US team, given that it was a US-made aircraft and that the US ambassador to Pakistan had died in the crash. Sabotage was suspected after traces of explosive material was found. But no definitive conclusion has ever been announced.

>Focus on chopper fleet: The tragic helicopter crash that killed India’s defence chief Gen Bipin Rawat has revived an old dispute around the AgustaWestland helicopters. That order was part curtailed, part cancelled in the light of investigations over bribery and payment to middlemen. But there is no doubt that the Agusta helicopters India ordered were a generation ahead technically from India’s present ageing fleet of choppers. The tragedy will no doubt raise again the debate over which helicopters India’s political and military leaders fly in.

>Olaf Scholz wants to do business with India: So now Olaf Scholz is the new German Chancellor. He has difficult shoes to fill. Angela Merkel was far from charismatic, but she endured as Chancellor for 16 years, a long time to head a government through coalition politics. India’s relations with Germany have remained stable for long. But Scholz is said by diplomats to be keen to push them further economically. Among the moves Scholz is reported to be considering is easier movement for Indian students and professionals. But over matters of trade, there will be limits to what Germany could do independent of EU policy.

>More trouble for UK-India trade deal: A new cloud has come to hover above India-UK trade talks. An independent audit in the UK has found that the British government is rushing trade deals through without sufficient consultations with business leaders. As a result, businesses are not making use of such deals that are apparently being made to make a public show that Brexit is bringing benefits. The National Audit Office of the UK says the speed and the intensity of the deals is leaving little room for consultation with stakeholders or the wider public. That almost certainly is just as true for India where negotiations are being led by bureaucrats.

