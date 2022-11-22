Social Media Influencer Rohit 'Rowdy' Bhati Dies in Car Crash in Noida

25-year-old social media influencer Rohit Bhati died while his two friends were injured after their speeding car crashed into a tree in Greater Noida on Monday.

Bhati, known as ‘Rowdy’ Bhati on social media, hailed from Bulandshahr but was living in Chi sector of Greater Noida. He was popular on Facebook and Instagram for his videos and reels. He had over 900 thousand followers on Instagram.

As per police, Bhati and his friends were returning from a party when the incident took place around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass. “Apparently the speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree," Anil Kumar, in-charge of the local Beta 2 police station said.

While Bhati, who was behind the wheel of the Maruti Swift car, died on the spot, his friends Manoj and Atish (both around 25) are undergoing treatment at hospitals – one in Greater Noida and the other in Delhi.

“One of the injured is being treated at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, while the other has been referred to Delhi in view of the serious condition," Kumar said.

Shortly after the news of Bhati’s demise spread, several of his fans posted reels and videos of Bhati’s last rites as they paid tributes to him.

(With PTI inputs)

