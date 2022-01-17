Society in West Delhi Gears Up for Any Surge in Covid, from Medical Store to Own Ambulance, Residents Have It All

When Covid cases are continuously surging, a society in the west Delhi area is fighting against the pandemic in the most simple yet effective way. Taking lessons from the second wave that swallowed 12 of its residents, the DG3 society of the Vikaspuri area has prepared for any possible surge.

In these preparations, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has converted a park side senior citizen club into a medical store, a neighbourhood hall into an isolation centre, and has arranged all related medical equipment, including oximeters, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, and blood pressure machines. This is not it; the residents using the WhatsApp groups and social media gathered funds and purchased an ambulance to cater to their needs.

Last year, during the second wave, more than 100 of the residents got affected by the virus. Many of them could not get oxygen cylinders and ventilator support. The RWA decided to set up a Covid Task Force and identified dwellers as part of it.

“We set up this force to get our society risk-free. We have all the required aids to fight this pandemic, and everything is free of cost," said Rajneesh Bhaskar, President of the RWA, adding, “we are helping people in every possible way we can. From grocery delivery to food preparation for people infected, we have every arrangement."

The medical store of the society has all the required medicines and types of equipment. As the task force has doctors as members, they suggest drugs and their usage, which becomes an easy process for all. Further, the ambulance of the society has an oxygen cylinder, stretcher, and all first-aid resources.

“This time, we have 3-4 families infected, but luckily, no one is severe. We have our isolation centre ready, but it is not required as per the current conditions. Further, we are in touch with nearby nursing homes for any unexpected requirement," added Rajneesh.

