Solar Eclipse 2021: Here are the Dos and Don'ts for Pregnant Women During Surya Grahan

The last solar eclipse of 2021 will occur on Saturday, December 04. The solar eclipse will start at 10:59 in the morning and will end at 03:07 in the afternoon. As per beliefs, the doors of the temples are kept closed and no auspicious work is done on this day.

As per religious beliefs, this is an eclipse of Rahu and Ketu on the Surya Devta and the pregnant women have to take care of themselves. It is believed that there can be side effects on the baby.

The dos and don’ts for pregnant women during the solar eclipse:

According to religious beliefs, pregnant women should not go out of the house when the solar eclipse is underway. It is said that going out of the house at such a time can affect the skin of the mother and her baby due to the harmful rays of the sun. Pregnant women are suggested to avoid the shadow of the solar eclipse.

Pregnant women should take a bath once the eclipse is over to avoid the ill effects of surya grahan.

Eating food at the time of the solar eclipse is considered taboo. Pregnant women, though, can eat fruit as the health of the baby and the mother has to be prioritised.

Pregnant women should avoid using sharp objects during a solar eclipse. It is a popular belief that using objects like knives, blades, scissors, pins and needles during the eclipse can have adverse effects on the baby.

It is strictly advised not to look at the Sun during the eclipse because its contaminated rays can have a bad effect on the eyes.

At the time of the eclipse, pregnant women can chant the mantras of Lord Surya or they can worship Ishta Dev or Goddess.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm the same. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them)

