Soldier Injured in Mine Blast in J&K's Poonch

PTI
Jammu // Updated: November 05, 2021, 17:13 IST
A soldier was injured in a mine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Friday. The incident occurred in the border area of Kerni in the district on Thursday evening, they said.
The injured soldier has been hospitalised, the sources said. Further details are awaited.
first published: November 05, 2021, 17:13 IST