Soldier Shoots Himself Dead with Rifle in J&K's Kupwara

An army soldier allegedly died by suicide in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. Havildar S S Arjun allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in the early hours at Drangyari in Chowkibal area, they said. The jawan succumbed to injuries later, they said. The reason for the soldier taking such an extreme step was not immediately known.

