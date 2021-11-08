Soldiers Can Now Opt for Distance Learning Courses as Indian Army Inks MoU With Kashmir University

In a first, the Indian Army and the University of Kashmir signed an agreement on Monday that would enable soldiers posted in Kashmir to pursue higher education through the institution’s distance learning programme.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, and University Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad at the institution’s Gandhi Bhawan auditorium.

As per the MoU, Indian Army soldiers posted in Kashmir can opt for admission into any of the courses offered by the University’s Directorate of Distance Education. At present, the division offers MA/MSc (Maths), MA (English), MA (Urdu), and MA (Education) under the 2-year degree course. It offers PG Diploma in Computer Applications, Web Designing, Cyber Law and Tourism Management.

After the formal signing of the MoU, Professor Talat Ahmad addressed the gathering, emphasizing on the core values of the University.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey in his address said education is the “foundation of development of mankind" and is the “most powerful tool for nation-building". He further said that the University of Kashmir with its rich heritage, culture and academia will provide the opportunity to army personnel and civil defence employees of the Chinar Corps to pursue higher education, domain specialisation and subject matter expertise. He added that the association of the Chinar Corps with the Kashmir University will “further cement bonds of Indian Army with the people of Kashmir".

