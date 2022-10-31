'Saw People Shake Bridge, Took a U-turn': Man's Fear Turns True After Returning from Ill-fated Morbi Bridge

Ahmedabad resident Vijay Goswami and his family members visited the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday afternoon. But the family had a close save as they returned halfway through the bridge out of fear after some youths from the crowd started shaking it.

A few hours later, their fears proved right when that bridge collapsed around 6.30 pm.

The colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapse in Gujarat is seen as one of the deadliest disasters to rock the country in recent years. The death toll in the collapse rose to 132, while a search is on for two persons believed missing, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday.

Recounting his horror, Goswami said when some youths started shaking the bridge intentionally, it became difficult for people to walk. He said since he felt this act could prove dangerous, he and his family returned without proceeding further on the bridge.

Advertisement

However, the incident could have been avoided, as Goswami said before returning home, he had alerted the bridge staff about it, “but they were indifferent."

Goswami said he had gone to Morbi with family to enjoy the Diwali vacation.

“There was a huge crowd on the bridge. My family and I were on the bridge when some youths started shaking it intentionally. It was impossible for people to stand without holding any support. Since I had a feeling that it may prove dangerous, my family and I came back after covering some distance on the bridge," Goswami told reporters after reaching Ahmedabad.

“Before leaving the spot, I alerted the on-duty staff to stop people from shaking the bridge. However, they were only interested in selling tickets and told us that there is no system to control the crowd. Hours after we left, our fears turned true as the bridge eventually collapsed," he said.

The British-era bridge reopened for the public just five days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm but had not received the municipality’s “fitness certificate", according to an official.

Advertisement

In a video that has gone viral on social media, some youngsters can be seen kicking the ropes of the bridge and shaking it to scare other tourists. Some reports claim the video was taken on Saturday, a day before the incident. However, News18 could not independently verify when the video was taken.

Advertisement

Search Continues For Missing Kin

Several children at the site told reporters that their family members or parents went missing after the bridge collapse.

“There was a huge crowd when the bridge suddenly collapsed. I survived because I caught hold of a hanging rope and slowly climbed up. But my father and mother are still missing," a 10-year-old boy told reporters.

Advertisement

Mehul Raval, who is among the survivors of the tragedy, said there were nearly 300 people on the bridge when it collapsed.

“The bridge suddenly caved in when we were on it. All the people fell down. Many people have died while many have received injuries. The bridge collapsed mainly because it was overcrowded," Raval, who has been admitted to Morbi civil hospital, told reporters from the hospital bed.

Advertisement

A local resident said, “There were nearly 300 people on the bridge, which was opened a few days back for the public. Majority of the victims were children, as they came here to enjoy their Diwali vacation. Locals rushed to the spot immediately after the mishap, and pulled out many people alive." A large number of people living in different parts of Morbi rushed to help those who fell into river after the bridge collapse.

Another resident said the incident opened the wounds of the Machchhu dam tragedy of 1979, when thousands of local residents died due to flooding.

“All the residents living nearby came for the rescue and saved many. This is the first major incident for Morbi after the dam breach incident of 1979. This bridge collapsed due to overcrowding. Rescue was hampered because of low light in the evening," he said.

Former BJP MLA of Morbi, Kanti Amrutiya, also joined the local rescue teams.

“I pulled out many people alive, but many others were already dead when they were pulled out. Everyone is doing their bit to help people," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here