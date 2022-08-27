Sonali Phogat Death Case LIVE Updates: 'Drug Peddler' Who Gave Substances to 2 Accused Arrested; Phogat Named as Wife of PA in Docs

Sonali Phogat Death Case LIVE Updates: The Goa Police on Saturday detained a suspected peddler who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a senior officer said. Read More
Actress and politician Sonali Phogat's death reason has become a mystery. Initially, it was seen as a case of a heart attack after she was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on August 22. However, her autopsy report revealed multiple 'blunt injuries' following which a murder case had also been filed by Goa police. Now, her family and friends have been demanding justice for the late actress.
The Goa Police on Saturday detained a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a senior officer said. The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo “confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him, the officer said. Another man who has been detained is identified as Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies restaurant, where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death under mysterious circumstances.
Goa Police had arrested Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh accompanying Phogat, a popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana, to Goa. Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel. The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some “obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder. The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be “economic interest", a senior police officer had said.
A total of four persons have been arrested in the Sonali Phogat case, so far. The owner of the pub where Phogat was last seen at was also held, along with a man suspected of peddling drugs to the two accused arrested before, sources told CNN-News18.
The popular Curlies shack on Goa's famous Anjuna beach is in the news after the death of BJP leader and media personality Sonali Phogat. The 42-year-old actor-politician had visited the restaurant on Monday night and was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel on the morning of August 23.
According to an India Today report, Sonali Phogat was named in the rent documents of an apartment in Gurgaon Greens in Sector 102 as her personal assistant, Sudhir Sangwan’s wife, in a new twist to the death case. She frequently lived in that apartment, and before leaving for Goa, Phogat and her aide went to the flat and then took a cab to the airport, sources told the publication. Krishnakant Tiwari owned the apartment rented in Gurgaon Greens. When the flat was rented, police verification was also performed.
The Congress on Saturday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat claiming the police were trying to hush up the matter. Phogat died in Goa on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances following which two men, including her personal assistant, who had accompanied her to the coastal state are arrested on the charge of murder by the state police.
Many politicians said that her death was due to a heart attack. But finally, it has been revealed as murder. There is more to this murder than meets the eye and every angle needs to be investigated. These kinds of cases need to be investigated by the CBI to unravel the truth," Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo told PTI.
The Goa Police on Saturday detained a suspected peddler who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a senior officer said. The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo “confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him, the officer said.
The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some “obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder. The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be “economic interest", a senior police officer had said.
