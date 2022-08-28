Sonali Phogat Death: Did Meth Cause the Heart Failure? All About the Drug, its Effects

Amid the probe into the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat on August 23, Goa Police on Saturday said the 41-year-old was administered methamphetamine or meth by the accused at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said left-overs from the drugs which were given to her at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna have been seized from the restaurant’s washroom.

Police have so far arrested her personal assistant Sudhir Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of the Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The drugs given to her have been identified as methamphetamine, Dalvi said.

What is methamphetamine and how it affects the heart and body?

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) defines Methamphetamine (meth) as a synthetic stimulant that is addictive and can cause considerable health adversities that can sometimes result in death. It is used as a recreational drug and therapy for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Meth can be smoked, snorted, injected, or taken orally and is often used with other substances. A meth user may experience a temporary sense of heightened euphoria, alertness, and energy. This is because meth increases the amount of dopamine, a natural chemical, in the brain.



Meth not only changes how the brain works, but also speeds up the body’s systems to dangerous, sometimes lethal, levels—increasing blood pressure and heart and respiratory rates. According to the American Heart Association journal’s study, Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, on its effect on the heart: “Other than acute overdose, long-term meth use has been associated with various cardiac pathologies — malignant hypertension, tachyarrhythmias, myocardial ischemia, and most notably, meth-associated cardiomyopathy/heart failure (MethHF)…It can also increase plaque in the arteries and rewire the heart’s electrical system. Prolonged methamphetamine use has been associated with a severe form of dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the weakened heart muscle becomes enlarged and cannot pump adequate blood."

