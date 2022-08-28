Sonali Phogat Death Probe: Goa Police Arrest One More Drug Peddler, 5 Held So Far

The Goa Police have now arrested one more drug peddler in connection with alleged murder of the BJP leader Sonali Phogat, according to officials. The new arrest takes the total to five. Cops arrested the drug peddler from Anjuna area of North Goa.

The arrest comes as the probe into Phogat, a former Tik Tok star intensified after a new video of the former contestant on the reality show “Big Boss" emerged where a man is seen holding Phogat as she struggled and limped to maintain her balance. The video, believed to have captured during the final hours of Phogat’s life, shows Phogat, dressed in red crop top and blue shorts, limping into the pub, holding on to the man for support. Phogat died on August 23, a day after her arrival in Goa.

The fifth suspect was arrested on Saturday night by the Anjuna police and was identified as Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar. He is suspected to have supplied drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in police custody in connection with the case, an official told PTI.

According to the police, Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who had both accompanied Phogat on her Goa trip.

The Goa Police had earlier arrested Phogat’s personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar. While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Goa Police on Saturday confirmed that the BJP leader was given methamphetamine, a recreational drug, by her aides hours before she died. Some left-over drugs were also recovered from the restaurant’s washroom, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

