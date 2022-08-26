Sonali Phogat Given 'Chemical Forcefully', Accused Sukhwinder & Sudhir Accept Club Tale, Says Goa Cop

Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat may have been given “some substance forcefully", following which she was taken to the bathroom where the “accused and Phogat stayed for nearly two hours", Goa IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi said on Friday, adding that their investigation is based on CCTV footage.

“On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance. When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it," Bishnoi said at a press conference

Two associates of the BJP leader were questioned overnight by Goa Police, an official said on Friday. Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, whose names figure as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) for murder, have been detained but not arrested yet, he added.

Phogat, who first found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning. Doctors had said prima facie she died of a heart attack. Autopsy was conducted on her body on Thursday morning and soon after Anjuna police added the charge of murder to the case and arrested Sagwan and Wasi. Both the accused had been named in the police complaint filed by Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday.

The autopsy was conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital after her family agreed to the procedure.Dr Sunil Shrikant Chimbolkar of the Forensic Science Department of GMCH in his report reserved the opinion on the cause of death.

The cause of death due to the best of my knowledge and belief is reserved pending chemical analysis. Histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved, the report said.However there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," it added.

The autopsy was earlier scheduled on Wednesday, but Phogat’s brother claimed she was murdered by two of her associates and the family would agree to autopsy only after an FIR was registered against them.On Thursday morning, Sonali Phogat’s nephew Mohinder Phogat told .

Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances in Goa, was cremated on Friday as a large number of people turned up to pay their last respects. Phogat’s teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she and the other family members bade her a tearful adieu at the cremation ground in Hisar’s Rishi Nagar.

