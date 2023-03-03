Home » News » India » Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital, Doctors Say Condition Stable

Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital, Doctors Say Condition Stable

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 14:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File photo: PTI)
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File photo: PTI)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here due to fever, doctors said on Friday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, her condition is stable.

She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, “on account of fever".

RELATED NEWS

“Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 03, 2023, 14:47 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 14:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week