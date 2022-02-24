Sonu Sood Urges Indian Embassy to Find 'Alternate Route' for Evacuation of Stranded Citizens in Ukraine

As the world becomes a spectator to the crucial warfare between Russia and Ukraine, the safety and security of Indian families residing in Ukraine have become a matter of concern for the country of the Indus. Pointing on the same, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood urged the Indian Embassy to find ‘an alternate route’ for the evacuation of Indian citizens.

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, “There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine."

In its third advisory to Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, India said they must google bomb shelters if faced with a dire situation. The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday issued the advisory and also addressed those stranded without a place to stay.

Earlier in the day, the embassy had said it was making alternative arrangements to evacuate Indians after Ukrainian airspace was closed and special flights to Kyiv from India had to be cancelled.

Back in India, the ministry of external affairs also said it is planning alternative measures to evacuate close to 18,000 Indians, including students, from Ukraine after the country closed its airspace. Union minister of state for external affairs and parliamentary affairs V Muraleedharan said the MEA was taking all steps.

Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

The Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V. Muraleedharan has requested Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine not to panic. “What I have to tell students and parents is not to panic, the central government has brought back Indians even from places like Iraq," he said, adding, “the central government will be able to ensure the safety of Indians, there is no doubt on that."

The MEA has expanded the control room and sent out more telephone numbers. After Russia launched the attack on Ukraine, the government of India launched helpline numbers and set up a control room in Delhi to provide information and assistance to Indian students and nationals in Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for students and nationals. The Embassy of India in Kyiv said it was closely monitoring the situation and, on February 22, had issued an advisory asking students to leave the European country temporarily and not to wait for directions from universities. But, high airfare and lack of clarity from universities were among the reasons why students are still stuck there.

