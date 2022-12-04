Home » News » India » Soon, Car Surveillance System at North & South Blocks as Threat from Vehicle-Borne IEDs Rises

Soon, Car Surveillance System at North & South Blocks as Threat from Vehicle-Borne IEDs Rises

In a few terror cases, it has been found that the terrorists used VB-IED and triggered the blast from a safe distance. Even in the recent Coimbatore blast, the six accused used low-intensity explosives

By: Ankur Sharma

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 10:14 IST

New Delhi, India

The UVSS system will be equipped with cameras, which will scan the vehicles at North and South Blocks. (File Photo)
The UVSS system will be equipped with cameras, which will scan the vehicles at North and South Blocks. (File Photo)

In view of increased threat from vehicle-borne Improved Explosive Devices (VB-IEDs), the home ministry has decided to deploy surface mounted under vehicle scanner system (UVSS) at the entrance of North Block and South Block, including the external affairs ministry, finance ministry and DoPT.

According to an official communication, UVSS is vehicle surveillance system, which will scan all vehicles for waterlogging, speed, VB-IED among other things.

The UVSS system will be equipped with cameras, which will scan the vehicles and secure images of the underside.

Similar equipment has been also purchased by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after noticing increased use of VB-IEDs. The Jammu and Kashmir Police will procure 18 UVSS.

RELATED NEWS

The investigation into the recent Coimbatore blast, in which an LPG cylinder exploded inside a car outside Eswaran temple, revealed that the six accused used low-intensity explosives.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the six had conspired with deceased Jamesha Mubeen to procure different chemicals and other ingredients for fabrication of IEDs, including a VB-IED from online shopping platforms to commit “sensational terrorist acts".

Help Trace VB-IED

In a few terror cases, it has been found that the terrorists used VB-IED and triggered the blast from a safe distance.

A vehicle-borne IED, also known as a VBIED or truck-borne IED in the military, can be any sort of vehicle, including a bicycle or a motorcycle. They frequently carry a big payload and can be set off remotely.

VBIEDs have the ability to produce more shrapnel by destroying the vehicle itself and by using the fuel to start an incendiary weapon. An SVBIED suicide is the act of setting off this vehicle while inside of it.

A wide variety of readily accessible materials, including fertiliser, gunpowder, and hydrogen peroxide, can be used as explosives in IEDs. A fuel and an oxidizer, which supplies the oxygen required to maintain the reaction, are required components of the explosives.

