'Source of Inspiration': PM Modi Pays Tributes to Former President Rajendra Prasad

Modi hailed Prasad as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement.(PTI)
Rajendra Prasad's life dedicated to national interest will always be a source of inspiration for people, PM Modi tweeted.

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: December 03, 2021, 10:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India’s first president Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement.

His life dedicated to national interest will always be a source of inspiration for people, Modi tweeted. Born in Bihar, Prasad is the only Indian president to have served two terms.

first published: December 03, 2021, 10:30 IST